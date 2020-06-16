9th Circuit puts Oculus Rift technology dispute on track for trial

An appeals court has put Palmer Luckey, the founder of Facebook Inc’s virtual reality unit Oculus VR, on track for a likely trial in a contract dispute alleging he copied virtual reality technology during the early days of his career.

In a per curiam decision issued on Monday, a three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a ruling that tossed a breach of contract case Total Recall Technologies brought against Luckey and Oculus.

