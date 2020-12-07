Omron squeezed by Purdue University's blood pressure cuff patent claims

Japan’s Omron Corp must face a lawsuit by Purdue University accusing it of infringing a patent on a method of measuring blood pressure with its wrist and arm blood pressure monitors, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S District Judge Elaine Bucklo on Friday denied Omron’s motion to dismiss the case, rejecting the electronics maker’s argument that Purdue’s patent was directed to patent-ineligible laws of nature while declining to fully address Purdue’s defense that the patent was shielded by its sovereign immunity as an arm of Indiana.

