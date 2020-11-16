ON Semiconductor seeks to shift patent fight with iGo to Delaware

Semiconductor Components Industries LLC is seeking to move a patent lawsuit to Delaware, where it is incorporated, from the Eastern District of Texas, which it says has no connection to the case filed against it earlier this year by rival iGo Inc over power adaptor technology.

The company, which does business as ON Semiconductor, filed a motion Monday to dismiss iGo’s patent infringement lawsuit in Texas, and filed a new complaint in Delaware for declaratory judgment that it does not infringe iGo’s patents.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/38O41CI