Office Depot Inc didn’t infringe a school curriculum provider’s copyrights by making copies of its materials on behalf of educators, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Friday.

The appeals court affirmed a lower court ruling that tossed a copyright infringement case Great Minds, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that develops school curricula, brought against Office Depot in 2017.

