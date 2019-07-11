Case to Watch: Oracle, Rimini to square off on $28.5M fee award in copyright case

Lawyers for software-support company Rimini Street will try to convince a federal appeals court on Friday that Oracle is entitled to no more than $2.1 million in attorneys’ fees for winning a long-running copyright infringement case, not the $28.5 million a trial judge re-imposed last year after part of the $124 million judgment was reversed on appeal.

Mark Perry of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher will tell a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals at oral arguments that a Las Vegas federal judge disobeyed its 2018 order to reconsider attorneys’ fees in light of Oracle’s “more limited success in the litigation.”

