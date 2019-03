The U.S. Supreme Court has issued a unanimous decision limiting the scope of costs that can be awarded to the prevailing party in a copyright dispute.

The high court ruling stemmed from a copyright infringement and data theft lawsuit filed by Oracle against software company Rimini Street Inc in 2010. Oracle won a $124 million verdict in 2015, a figure which included some $20 million in costs.

