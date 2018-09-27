FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 11:46 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Supreme Court takes up Rimini Street, Oracle dispute over costs

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a dispute between software company Oracle Corp and rival Rimini Street Inc over the scope of fees that can be awarded to a prevailing party in copyright disputes.

Rimini Street was ordered to pay Oracle close to $20 million in costs as part of a $124 million verdict in 2015 after a jury found that it copied Oracle’s software, but Rimini Street has argued that $12.8 million of those costs cannot be awarded under federal law. The Supreme Court agreed to take the case on Thursday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zAuiT6

