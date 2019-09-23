Westlaw News
September 23, 2019 / 9:46 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

OrthoAccel loses bid to block orthodontic device's sales amid patent case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday rejected medical device manufacturer OrthoAccel Technologies Inc’s bid to block Propel Orthodontics from selling an orthodontic device it claims infringes a patent covering its own competing product.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled a lower-court judge did not abuse his discretion by denying OrthoAccel’s request for a preliminary injunction because it likely would not succeed in defending the patent’s validity.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2l7XUmj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below