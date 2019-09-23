OrthoAccel loses bid to block orthodontic device's sales amid patent case

A federal appeals court on Monday rejected medical device manufacturer OrthoAccel Technologies Inc’s bid to block Propel Orthodontics from selling an orthodontic device it claims infringes a patent covering its own competing product.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled a lower-court judge did not abuse his discretion by denying OrthoAccel’s request for a preliminary injunction because it likely would not succeed in defending the patent’s validity.

