IN BRIEF: Otsuka, Lundbeck sue Sandoz over proposed Rexulti generic

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co and H. Lundbeck A/S sued generic drugmaker Sandoz Inc in Delaware federal court docketed on Tuesday, alleging that its proposed generic of the antipsychotic drug Rexulti infringes their patent rights.

Otsuka and Lundbeck argue that Sandoz’s Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of the generic infringes Otsuka’s reissued patent covering the drug, which expires in 2028.

