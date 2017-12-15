Qiagen to pay Oxford Immunotec $27.5 million to settle patent case

Qiagen NV said on Friday it had agreed to pay $27.5 million to resolve a lawsuit claiming that a tuberculosis blood test it produces infringes patents held by competitor Oxford Immunotec Global PLC.

The settlement came before a trial scheduled for next month and after a federal judge in September rejected Oxford’s request that he block Qiagen from selling its product to new customers currently using tuberculin skin tests.

