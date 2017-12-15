FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2017 / 11:40 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Qiagen to pay Oxford Immunotec $27.5 million to settle patent case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Qiagen NV said on Friday it had agreed to pay $27.5 million to resolve a lawsuit claiming that a tuberculosis blood test it produces infringes patents held by competitor Oxford Immunotec Global PLC.

The settlement came before a trial scheduled for next month and after a federal judge in September rejected Oxford’s request that he block Qiagen from selling its product to new customers currently using tuberculin skin tests.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BvpO1N

