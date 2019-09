Sportswear maker Patagonia has cleared an early hurdle in a trademark infringement case it brought accusing beer company Anheuser-Busch of copying its name and logo for a new brand of beer called Cerveza Patagonia.

A federal judge in Los Angeles on Tuesday denied a motion filed by Anheuser-Busch seeking dismissal of five of the eight causes of action raised by Patagonia.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jZZeXX