The five biggest patent law decisions of 2019

The past year brought some important patent law developments.

While the U.S. Supreme Court issued two patent law decisions in 2019, arguably the real action was at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. The appeals court threw a wrench into Patent Trial and Appeal Board litigation and pleaded for guidance from the high court on how to determine if inventions claim subject matter eligible for patent protection.

