Federal Circuit upholds Acacia patent against smartphone makers

A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a patent the licensing company Acacia Research has asserted against smartphone makers HTC Corp and ZTE Corp.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a determination by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board on an Acacia patent dealing with reducing security risks posed by third party apps downloaded onto smartphones.

