A judge on Wednesday tossed an infringement case the patent licensing firm Acacia Research Corp filed against HP Inc.

U.S. District Judge Colm Connolly in Delaware said Acacia had not adequately pled its claims that HP's Envy x2 detachable convertible personal computer infringed on three patents related to flash storage technology. To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Q17djm