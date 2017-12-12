In-house lawyer group says Novartis ruling undermines privilege

An association of in-house lawyers on Monday urged a federal appeals court to reverse an order in a patent case compelling Novartis AG to produce communications with its lawyers, saying the ruling would make it harder for corporate counsel to work on litigation.

The Association of Corporate Counsel filed an amicus brief asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to overturn an order in a patent lawsuit against Novartis unit Alcon Laboratories Inc brought by Johns Hopkins University.

