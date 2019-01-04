Appeals court won't revisit decision to nix Acorda patents on MS drug

A federal appeals court on Friday said it would not reconsider a decision invalidating Acorda Therapeutics Inc’s patents on its multiple sclerosis drug Ampyra, in a ruling that clears the way for generic competitors.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit denied Acorda’s request that the entire court rehear a September 10 decision that four Acorda patents on Ampyra were invalid because they described obvious ideas.

