IN BRIEF: In blow to Teva, Fed Circuit won't rehear challenge to weight-loss patent

A federal appeals court on Monday declined to reconsider a patent ruling that blocks Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited from selling a generic version of the weight-loss drug Contrave until 2030.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit denied Teva’s request for en banc rehearing of an August ruling that upheld a patent owned by Contrave’s manufacturer, Nalpropion Pharmaceuticals, covering the weight-loss drug.

