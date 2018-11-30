Affymetrix must produce counsel emails in patent case - Fed Circuit

A federal appeals court on Thursday said medical technology company Affymetrix Inc must produce relevant emails of its in-house counsel that rival Becton, Dickinson and Company had sought in discovery in a patent infringement case.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said it would leave intact a lower court ruling that the emails were not protected by attorney-client privilege because a third party not represented by counsel had been included on them.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2SitDMt