Westlaw News
November 30, 2018 / 1:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

Affymetrix must produce counsel emails in patent case - Fed Circuit

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday said medical technology company Affymetrix Inc must produce relevant emails of its in-house counsel that rival Becton, Dickinson and Company had sought in discovery in a patent infringement case.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said it would leave intact a lower court ruling that the emails were not protected by attorney-client privilege because a third party not represented by counsel had been included on them.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2SitDMt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.