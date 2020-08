A recently filed lawsuit gives the federal courts a chance to weigh in on whether artificial intelligence systems qualify as inventors for purposes of patent applications.

Stephen Thaler, a scientist in Missouri, sued the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Aug. 6, arguing it erred in rejecting two patent applications he helped file that named an AI system called DABUS as the inventor.

