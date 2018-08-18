FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 18, 2018 / 2:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Prolific patent litigant Guyzar targets Airbnb, StubHub in latest suit

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

An intellectual property holding company that has sued dozens of companies for allegedly infringing a patent relating to web authentication technology on Thursday added Airbnb Inc and online ticket exchange StubHub Inc to the list.

Texas-based Guyzar LLC said in a complaint docketed on Friday that Airbnb’s website infringed a patent describing a process for protecting the confidentiality of passwords web users use to log onto site.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MXgNBd

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.