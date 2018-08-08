Fed. Circuit upholds decision canceling claims in Durezol eyedrops patent

A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld a ruling that invalidated a patent covering Novartis AG’s Durezol, opening the door for Akorn Inc to launch a generic version of the eye medication.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a determination by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that most claims in the patent, exclusively licensed to Novartis by co-owners Senju Pharmaceutical Co Ltd and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, were invalid as obvious.

