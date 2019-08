Eli Lilly and Company won a federal appeals court decision on Friday that protects its chemotherapy drug Alimta from generic competition from Pfizer Inc and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a district court ruling that proposed generic versions of Alimta sold by Pfizer and Dr Reddy’s would infringe an Eli Lilly patent that expires in 2022.

