Allergan hits dead end at SCOTUS in bid to save Restasis patents

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by Allergan Inc of a decision invalidating the drugmaker’s patents on its blockbuster dry-eye medication Restasis, handing a final victory to generic competitors including Mylan NV.

Allergan had asked the high court to review a decision that some of its patents relating to Restasis, which were set to expire in 2024, should not have been granted because they described obvious concepts.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JUoxWC