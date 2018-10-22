FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2018 / 11:52 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Allergan hits likely dead end in bid to shield patents through tribe deal

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday said it would not reconsider a ruling that rejected drug company Allergan’s novel attempt to shield patents from administrative court review by transferring them to a Native American tribe.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit denied Allergan’s request for a rehearing of its July 20 decision finding the Patent Trial and Appeal Board has authority to review the validity of patents covering the pharmaceutical company’s dry eye drug Restasis.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Pd8YM4

