Fed Circuit declines to reconsider order nixing Allergan Restasis patents

A federal appeals court on Wednesday rejected Allergan Inc’s request for a rehearing on its decision invalidating the drugmaker’s patents on blockbuster dry eye medication Restasis.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit’s November 13 ruling on the Restasis patents opened the door for generic competition by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and other firms. Restasis generates more than $1 billion in annual sales for Allergan.

