Fed Circuit sides with Allergan in bid to halt generic Combigan

A federal appeals court on Thursday dealt a setback to generic drug companies Sandoz Inc, a Novartis AG subsidiary, and Alcon Laboratories Inc in their effort to use patent litigation to launch versions of the Allergan PLC eye drug Combigan.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court decision finding that Allergan patents on the drug were valid and enjoining Sandoz and Alcon from launching generic versions.

