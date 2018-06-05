FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2018 / 12:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Federal Circuit weighs validity of Allergan patent deal with tribe

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday appeared divided on whether a deal by which pharmaceutical company Allergan PLC transferred drug patents to a Native American tribe would shield them from administrative review.

Before a packed courtroom, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit heard arguments over whether the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board has the authority to rule on the validity of patents covering Allergan’s dry eye medicine Restasis now held by upstate New York’s Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Jcp32r

