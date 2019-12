A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a patent ruling that cleared the way for drug company Alvogen Inc to launch a generic version of Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC’s painkiller Zohydro ER.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court judge’s determination that two Currax patents on the opioid were invalid on obviousness grounds.

