A federal appeals court on Thursday dealt a major setback to pharmaceutical company Amarin Corp, affirming a patent ruling that opened the door to generic versions of its heart drug Vascepa.

In a one-sentence order, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a March ruling that invalidated patents on Vascepa at the request of generic drug companies Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3gTaUDj