A judge ruled on Monday that patents covering the Amarin Corporation plc heart drug Vascepa were invalid, giving two generic drug companies an opening to sell their own low-cost versions years earlier than industry observers had expected.

U.S. District Judge Miranda Du in Las Vegas said six Amarin patents, set to expire in 2030, should not have been granted because they were obvious.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3dINkZh (Reporting by Jan Wolfe)