Fed Circuit tosses data storage patent claims against Amazon

Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday won an appeals court decision that barred a batch of patent lawsuits filed against users of its website hosting services including Buzzfeed Inc, Vox Media Inc, and Patreon Inc.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a ruling that several lawsuits filed in 2018 by PersonalWeb Technologies LLC were barred by the doctrine of claim preclusion, which bars litigation of issues that were or could have been litigated in an earlier action.

