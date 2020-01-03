Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: Amazon hit with patent case over Prime Video 'bonus content' feature

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Amazon.com Inc was hit with a lawsuit on Friday alleging that its Prime Video streaming service infringes patents on a process for displaying optional content like actor bios and trivia.

In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Austin, Texas, technology licensing firm MONKEYmedia Inc said Amazon Video’s “X-Ray” technology, a Prime Video feature that helps subscribers learn about a program they are watching, infringed four of its patents, which relate to a method of pausing and switching a video stream to display bonus content.

