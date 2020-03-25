Westlaw News
Fed Circuit deals loss to privateer-backed patent holder

Jan Wolfe

A federal appeals court on Wednesday dealt a setback to a holding company backed by Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD), saying claims in a patent the firm asserted against computer-chip makers including Micron Technology Inc and Nanya Technology Corp were invalid.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed an administrative court ruling that invalidated claims in a patent assigned by AMD to non-practicing entity Lone Star Silicon Innovations LLC.

