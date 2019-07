Amgen Inc on Monday lost a bid to revive a lawsuit it filed seeking to block Coherus BioSciences Inc from selling a biosimilar version of its blockbuster chemotherapy drug Neulasta.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a 2018 decision from a Delaware judge that dismissed Amgen’s case.

