Amgen gets mixed decision from Fed Circuit on generic Sensipar

A federal appeals court on Tuesday dealt mixed news to Amgen Inc in its effort to block competing versions of its drug Sensipar from hitting the market, saying at least one proposed generic version would infringe an Amgen patent but another proposed generic would not.

Partially affirming a Delaware judge, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued a decision addressing generic versions of Amgen’s secondary hyperparathyroidism (HPT) treatment proposed by three drug companies: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cadila Healthcare Ltd and Piramal Group.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/37Jyn5x