Appeals court declines to rehear argument for Praluent injunction

A federal appeals court on Friday said it would not reconsider a ruling that lifted a sales ban on Sanofi AG and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc’s jointly developed cholesterol drug Praluent, dealing a setback to rival Amgen Inc in a long-running patent dispute.

The U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals denied Amgen Inc’s request for en banc rehearing of an October 2017 decision that vacated an injunction prohibiting Sanofi and Regeneron from selling Praluent. Amgen, which makes the competing drug Repatha, had sought the injunction.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ooVWwn