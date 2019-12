A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a jury verdict that Pfizer Inc’s Hospira unit should pay $70 million for infringing on a Amgen Inc patent covering its anemia drug Epogen.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said there was substantial evidence supporting a Delaware jury’s finding that Retacrit, Hospira’s “biosimilar” version of Epogen, infringed an Amgen patent.

