A federal appeals court on Wednesday declined to reconsider a recent decision that dealt a setback to Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc in its bid to launch a generic version of the Amgen Inc drug Sensipar.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said it would not revisit a January decision that revived Amgen’s patent infringement claims against Amneal relating to Sensipar.

