A judge upheld patents on the Amgen Inc cancer drug Kyprolis, denying a bid by Cipla Ltd to launch a proposed generic version of the multiple myeloma treatment.

U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark in Wilmington, Delaware on Monday rejected Cipla’s arguments that the three patents, owned by Amgen’s Onyx Therapeutics unit, were invalid.

