A federal appeals court on Monday denied a bid by Genentech Inc to stop rival Amgen Inc from selling a biosimilar version of its cancer drug Avastin.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a ruling denying Genentech’s request for an order blocking sales of Amgen’s biosimilar, sold under the name Mvasi.

