A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a patent ruling that allowed generic drug maker Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC to launch a low-cost version of Merck & Co Inc’s nasal spray Nasonex.

The U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court ruling that Amneal’s generic version of Nasonex did not infringe a Merck patent covering the spray’s active ingredient.

