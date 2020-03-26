IN BRIEF: Galderma gets partial win at Fed Circuit in rosacea patent dispute

A federal appeals court on Wednesday partially upheld a patent ruling that blocked Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLP from launching a generic version of the Galderma Laboratories LP rosacea drug Oracea.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed in part a decision that found Amneal’s proposed generic would infringe five Galderma patents. The unanimous three-judge panel said a trial judge correctly ruled that Amneal infringed three of the five patents, but cleared the Indian generic drug company of infringing the other two.

