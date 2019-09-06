Apple defeats speaker patent case at Fed Circuit

Apple Inc won an appeals court decision on Friday that likely finishes off a patent infringement case brought against it by an audio technology firm founded by “Star Wars” filmmaker George Lucas.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court decision that early versions of Apple’s iPhone and iPad do not infringe patents on small profile speakers asserted by Slot Speaker Technologies Inc.

