A patent holding company sued Apple Inc on Friday, alleging infringement of smartphone patents that once belonged to Sony Corp and Nokia Corp.

Ironworks Patents LLC, a Chicago-based firm created in March, filed a complaint in U.S. District Court in Delaware accusing Apple of infringing three patents relating to methods of programming phone rings and alerts.

