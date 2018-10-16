FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 10:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Apple fails to move software patent case out of Texas

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Apple Inc on Tuesday lost a last-ditch bid to move a patent infringement case brought against it by software developer AGIS Inc out of the Eastern District of Texas.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit denied a request by Apple for an order directing a federal judge in Marshall, Texas to transfer AGIS’ lawsuit to Northern California, saying such a move would only shift inconvenience from Apple to AGIS.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OxLjqg

