Apple hit with East Texas patent case over iPhone payments technology

A New York-based patent monetization company on Friday hit Apple Inc with an infringement case relating to the iPhone’s payments technology. The case, filed in the Eastern District of Texas, arrived just as Apple was shutting down the two retail stores that have led to it facing patent litigation in the plaintiff-friendly forum.

Quest Patent Research Corporation, through its subsidiary Quest Nettech Corporation, sued Apple in U.S. District Court in Marshall, Texas.

