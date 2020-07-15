Westlaw News
Apple settles East Texas patent case, drops last-ditch transfer bid

Jan Wolfe

Apple Inc has agreed to settle a lawsuit accusing it of infringing a mapping technology patent, abandoning a last-ditch bid to get the case moved out of the plaintiff-friendly Eastern District of Texas.

In an order docketed on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Marshall, Texas, said he was dismissing a lawsuit that patent-holding company LBS Innovations LLC brought against Apple in light of a confidential settlement and licensing agreement between the companies.

