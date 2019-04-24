Apple, tech firms urge PTO to not change course on standards-essential patents

A coalition of major international companies, including technology giants and automakers, on Monday urged the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to reaffirm its commitment to a 2013 policy statement that raised antitrust concerns about abuse of standards-essential patents (SEPs).

About 30 companies, including Apple Inc and Ford Motor Company, sent a letter to PTO director Andrei Iancu and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross urging them to maintain support for the 2013 policy statement.

