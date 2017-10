Apple Inc has asked an appeals court to either reverse or reduce a judgment that it owes $506 million to the licensing arm of the University of Wisconsin-Madison for infringing on a patent relating to computer processing technology.

In a brief filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, Apple said it did not infringe on the patent owned by the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yT7sGp