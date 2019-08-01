Digital audio patent case against Apple comes to likely end at Fed Circuit

Apple Inc on Wednesday won an appeals court ruling that likely finishes off a patent infringement case brought against it in 2015 by a small technology licensing company represented by Caldwell Cassady Curry, the law firm that has obtained verdicts totaling more than $1 billion against the iPhone maker.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision that invalidated a patent on digital audio technology owned by Chestnut Hill Sound Inc.

