Westlaw News
August 1, 2019 / 12:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Digital audio patent case against Apple comes to likely end at Fed Circuit

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Apple Inc on Wednesday won an appeals court ruling that likely finishes off a patent infringement case brought against it in 2015 by a small technology licensing company represented by Caldwell Cassady Curry, the law firm that has obtained verdicts totaling more than $1 billion against the iPhone maker.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision that invalidated a patent on digital audio technology owned by Chestnut Hill Sound Inc.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2YvlZBj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below